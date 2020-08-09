Kevin Scott Mercer, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 22, 1963, in Daviess County. He was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. Scott was a graduate of Apollo High School and involved in farming and NASCAR.
Survivors include his parents, Carl and Bette Mercer; brother, Carlus (Stacy) Mercer, and other siblings; John (Nancy) McDonald, Byron (Andrea) McDonald and Michelle (Jeff) Green; a nephew, Jason Mercer; a niece, Kristy (David) Rodgers; and several more nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 U.S. Highway 431, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the donor’s favorite charity.
