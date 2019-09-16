Kevin Todd Lee, 53, of Owensboro died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Kevin was born in Owensboro on Nov. 7, 1965, to the late John R. Lee and Edwina Troutman Lee, who survives. He was an Electronic Technician and worked with Roby Vending and Amusement. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Edwina, include a brother, Brent Lee; two sisters, Seana Utley and Kristi O'Nan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Watherns Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
