LEXINGTON — Kevin Van Huddleston Reel, 35, of Lexington, formerly of Owensboro, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Lexington. He was born June 11, 1987, in Daviess County. Kevin had been working as a bartender and enjoyed volunteering at the Lexington Humane Society. He was a 2006 graduate of Apollo High School and attended the University of Kentucky before transferring to Western Kentucky University where he received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 2012.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing karaoke. Kevin was a big Star Wars and Lord of the Rings fan and attended ComicCon conventions. He could debate any subject, was a talented writer, and was working on a book about Gilgamesh. With a big heart and enjoyment in talking to people, Kevin rarely met a stranger. His kindness towards others was a natural part of how he lived his life. His witty sense of humor was always a joy to experience.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Van and Virginia Reel and Henry and Mildred Boone.
Surviving are his parents, Philip and Kathy Reel of Owensboro; his sister, Ashley Reel Benthall (Eli) of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; three nieces, Olivia, Jocelyn, and Isabella Benthall, all of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; an aunt and two uncles, Teresa and Jim Protenic of Louisville and Henry L. Boone of Maysville; and numerous cousins.
The funeral service for Kevin will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess County, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302 or to the Greater Evansville Youth, P.O. Box 435, Evansville, IN 47703 or online at https://greaterevansvilleyouth.org/make-a-donation.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
