Kevin Wayne Leach, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 25, 1970, in Owensboro to the late Bobby Junior Leach and Yvonne Northern Sloan. He worked as a pipefitter and welder for Castlen Steel and was of the Methodist faith. Kevin enjoyed fishing, riding horses, painting, sculpting and drawing. He loved spending time with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Leach.
He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Howard (Billy) of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Riley, Piper and Liam; three sisters, Kelly Greer (Scott), Leah Kiper (Dennis) and Shelley Newcom (Steve), all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
