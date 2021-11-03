Kevin Wayne Owen, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Kevin was born on a military base in Germany in 1957. He worked in Owensboro and the surrounding areas as a carpenter and took great pride in his work. In his free time, he loved restoring vehicles but mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carolyn Owen, grandparents Raymond and Phyllis Collignon and James and Maxine Owen; and a niece, Sara Owen.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Terry Owen; sons Matthew (Chelsea) Owen and Andrew Owen; a daughter, Courtney (Thomas) Mills; brother Bryon Owen of Oswego, Illinois; sister Mary Gail Owen of Bowling Green; and seven grandchildren.
The family is having a private service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Heartford House and their staff for the care of our loved one.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
