GREENVILLE -- Kevin Wayne Winn, 56, of Greenville, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville.
He worked in the engineering department at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and was a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Wada Winn; son Sean Winn; daughters Heather Winn and Sarah Lear; brother Gary Winn; and sisters Phyllis Wells and Wanda Duval.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rosewood Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday. Masonic services: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
