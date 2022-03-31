Keylon Wynn Shorts, 60, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Keylon was born on Feb. 6, 1962, in Henderson to the late Sylvester Shorts and Arsula Nichols Speaks.
He was also preceded in death by aunts, Alcie Juvon “Mikkii” Douglas and Juanita Shorts-Smith; uncles, Robert George Ernest Nichols, William “Buck” Shorts, Jr., John Earl Shorts, Harold Shorts, Donald Shorts, and Elmer Shorts; sisters, Shannon Walls and Jahauna Lynn Nurse-Brown; a brother, Courtney Walls; and a nephew, Gregory Wilson.
Keylon attended and ran track at both Kentucky State University and David Lipscomb College in the early 1980s. He loved all sports and participated regularly until he was injured in 2001. He collected swords, was a die-hard Duke University fan, and loved his family.
Keylon gave his life to Christ at an early age and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson.
Keylon will be greatly missed by one stepson, Bobby “BJ” (Keshia Curry) Sanders of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Evontre Sanders, Amaya Curry, KaLaysia Sanders, and Aleah Sanders all of Owensboro; two brothers, Terrance Speaks of Owensboro and Tyrone (Cherie Hill) Browning of Evansville; two sisters, Tanya Carter of Owensboro and Charlene Bell-Shorts of Chicago, Illinois; three special family members, Deidre Dickerson, Rhonda Dickerson, and D’Marco Douglas all of Owensboro; one aunt, Annetta Owsley of Owensboro; nine nephews, Davion (Kisha) Nurse of Lexington, Trandon (Candy) Dickerson of Jefferson, Georgia, Damien Wilson of Chicago, Illinios, Jamielle (Kasey Leach) Speaks of Owensboro, William Carter II of Henderson, Marquis Henderson of Louisville, Malcolm Wilson of Chicago, Illinois, Khalil Rogers of Owensboro, and Tyce Browning of Evansville; five nieces, Tiffany Walls of Detroit, Michigan, LaTanya Carter of Kennesaw, Kali and Aryn Speaks of Owensboro, and Myla Browning of Evansville; several great-nephews and great-nieces; a very special friend and caregiver, Judy Yeckering of Owensboro; and a host of cousins and friends.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St, Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel, 1001 W 5th St, Owensboro KY 42301, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th St., Owensboro, KY.
Commented