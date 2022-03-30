Keylon Wynn Shorts, 60, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Keylon was born on February 6, 1962, in Henderson to the late Sylvester Shorts and Arsula Nichols Speaks. Keylon attended and ran track at both Kentucky State University and David Lipscomb College in the early 1980s. He loved all sports and participated regularly until he was injured in 2001. He collected swords, was a die-hard Duke University fan, and loved his family.
He was also preceded in death by aunts, Alcie Juvon “Mikkii” Douglas and Juanita Shorts-Smith; uncles, Robert George Ernest Nichols, William “Buck” Shorts, John Earl Shorts, Harold Shorts, Donald Shorts, and Elmer Shorts; sisters, Shannon Walls and Jahauna Lynn Nurse Brown; a brother, Courtney Walls; and a nephew, Gregory Wilson.
Keylon will be greatly missed by one stepson, Bobby “BJ” (Keshia Curry) Sanders of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Evontre Sanders, Amaya Curry, KaLaysia Sanders, and Aleah Sanders all of Owensboro; two brothers, Terrance Speaks of Owensboro and Tyrone Browning of Evansville; two sisters, Tanya Carter of Owensboro and Charlene Bell-Shorts of Chicago, Illinois; three special family members, Deidre Dickerson, Rhonda Dickerson, and D’Marco Douglas all of Owensboro; one aunt, Annetta Owsley of Owensboro; four nephews, Damien Wilson of Chicago, Illinois, Jamielle (Kasey Leach) Speaks of Owensboro, Malcolm Wilson of Chicago, and Tyce Browning of Evansville; three nieces, Kali and Aryn Speaks both of Owensboro and Myla Browning of Evansville; a very special friend and caregiver, Judy Yeckering of Owensboro; and a host of cousins and friends.
