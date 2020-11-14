GREENVILLE — Kim Bruce, 60, of Greenville, formerly of Harrisburg, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 24, 1960, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late James and Rosalee Fark. Kim enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Tommy Brown, James Fark, Keith Fark, Heath Fark and Wayne Bruce; one sister, Pam Bruce; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Joe Bruce of Greenville; four sons, Christopher Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois, Justin Bruce (Nancy) of Greenville, Joseph Bruce (Shawntah) of Central City and Dakota Bruce of Greenville; two sisters, Sheila Bruce of McLeansboro, Illinois, and Brenda Patterson (Allen) of Poole; grandchildren Brooklyn, Kaiden, Hayden, Kaylee, Kolson, Sabashtin, Regis and Khloe; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Jeff Burke. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kim Bruce Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
