PANTHER — Kim Sosh, 59, of Panther, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. Kim was a homemaker and attended No One Left Behind Tabernacle.
Survivors include a daughter, Bridgette Morris; son, Robert Sosh; brothers, James Roberts, Homer Roberts and Bobby Roberts; sisters, Mae Dennison, Jean Carden, Linda Haire, and Mary Roberts; half-brothers, Tony Roberts and James Roberts; and a half-sister, Joanie Jennette.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Private burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Daviess County.
Kim’s services will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/Muster- Funeral-Homes-102816451369912 at 2 p.m.. Tuesday, March 31.
