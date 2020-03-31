PANTHER — Kim Sosh, 59, of Panther, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include daughter Bridgette Morris; son Robert Sosh; brothers James Roberts, Homer Roberts and Bobby Roberts; sisters Mae Dennison, Jean Carden, Linda Haire, and Mary Roberts; half-brothers Tony Roberts and James Roberts; and half-sister Joanie Jennette.
Service: Streamed live 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at www.facebook.com/Muster- Funeral-Homes-102816451369912.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Private burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery, Daviess County.
Commented