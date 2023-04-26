BEAVER DAM — Kimberley Marie Mangin, 65, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born June 26, 1957, the daughter of the late Trenton and Rae Leach Mangin. Kimberley was a graduate of Ohio County High School, and she attended WKU and Owensboro Community College. She worked various jobs in Ohio County. She loved UK basketball, her family, and her AA recovery friends. She also had a great smile.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Lois Ann Mangin.
Survivors include her three sisters, Teresa Mangin Uhart, Pamela Mangin Goodwin (Gary), and Holly Trent Leisure (Jim); nephews, Trenton Aaron Goodwin (Jill), James Travis Goodwin, and Chris Gardner (Leah); nieces, Olivia Clark (Chase) and Melody Goodwin; and great-niece and nephew, Isaac James Goodwin and Kathryn Rae Goodwin.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Signature Healthcare for their great care and support for Kimberley.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Mike Baldwin and Bro. Keith Page officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to https://www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com/.
