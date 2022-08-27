Kimberly Ann Reisz Roberts, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born December 14, 1954, to the late Norman and Joyce Ray Reisz in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Kimberly worked at Hobby Lobby and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. Kimberly was a 1973 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. She had a great love for the Lord and her family meant the world to her. She was never known to meet a stranger. Kimberly loved the holidays and any reason for her to decorate. She stayed on top of current events. Kimberly loved the outdoors as well. She will be forever missed by many, but she rests eternally with the Lord.
Along with her parents, Kimberly is preceded in death by two brothers, Bradley Reisz and David Reisz.
She is survived by her children, Amy Roberts of Nashville, Tennessee and Emily (Alexander) Roberts of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Hudson and Ellison Roberts; brother, Mark (Rose) Reisz; sister-in-law, Bobbie Reisz; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, August 29, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro, 600 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Roberts. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Kimberly Reisz Roberts and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented