HAWESVILLE — Kimberly Ann Rickman Bratcher, 34, of Hawesville, died Monday, October 17, 2022, with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Kevin Bratcher; son, Matthew Andrew Bratcher; daughter, Star Nocha Bratcher; and parents, Rickey and Patty Rickman.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mason Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kimberly Bratcher Memorial Fund, c/o William L Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
