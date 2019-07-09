GREENVILLE -- Kimberly Becklehimer Jarvis, 57, of Greenville died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 3:50 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Jarvis was a friend and mother to many. She was surrounded by family and loved ones when she passed. She was an accomplished floral designer and event planner, and was employed by The Flower Shoppe. She was very compassionate to those that were in need and was called "Mom" by several others outside the immediate family. Mrs. Jarvis was a member of New Paradise Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shannon and Janie Becklehimer.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard Jarvis; sons Matthew (Valerie) Jarvis of Central City and Dustin (Erin) Jarvis of Paducah; daughter Whitney (Ryan) Fowler of Belton; grandchildren Christian Jarvis, Will Fowler, Tate Jarvis, and Jacob Groves; brother Scott (Elizabeth) Becklehimer of Greenville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating, assisted by Bro. Curtis McGehee. Burial in Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
