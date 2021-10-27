Kimberly D. Henning, 61, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully October 25, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. She was born in Owensboro on February 12, 1960 to the late Ernest and Myreta Griffith Miller. Kimberly worked in health care where she was a LPN for 20 years. She loved to play bingo, spending time with her family, and watching her grandbabies grow up.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Steven Miller.
She is survived by her children, Sabrena (William) Horsley and Samantha (Randall) Henning; her eight grandchildren, Morgan, Roby, Madyson, Teo, Bella, Sofie, Delilah, and Amelia; and siblings, Karen McKinney, David Miller, Kellye Moore, Kevin Miller, Kayla Bodnar, and Randy Miller; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home on Friday October 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kimberly D. Henning
