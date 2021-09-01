RUMSEY — Kimberly Gossett, 57, of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home. Kimberly Shawn Gossett was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Owensboro to the late Kenneth Haynes and Carolyn Sue Howard Gossett. Kimberly was a steelworker at Alcoa and earlier worked as a teacher at Madisonville — North Hopkins High School. She enjoyed walking, gardening and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Kimberly was preceded in death by a grandson, Dean Metcalf.
Survivors include three sons, Blane Metcalf of Owensboro and Garrett Metcalf (Jaymi) and Brennan Metcalf (Kelsea Pleasant), both of Rumsey; a granddaughter, Rosalee Metcalf; her stepfather, Marvin Ferguson (Radenna) of Rumsey; two brothers, Michael Ferguson of Rumsey and James Ferguson (Jennifer) of Beech Grove; a sister, Shannon Quiggins of Rumsey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Mark Partin officiating. Friends may visit with Kimberly’s family from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Kimberly’s services will be streamed live at 5 p.m. Thursday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
