CENTRAL CITY — Kimberly Jane Curry, 62, of Central City, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Kim was born March 30, 1960, in Muhlenberg County. She had a lawn care business and attended First United Methodist Church in Central City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, General Beard Curry and Hettie Mae Curry; brothers, Tom Curry and Joe Curry; and sister, Marilyn Curry.
She is survived by her husband, James Archer Clore of Central City; sisters, Patsy Vincent of Central City, Frances Jewell of Comanche, Texas, Shirley Lemke of Owensboro, Brenda Joyce Barnett of Sacramento, and Kathy Sue Johnson of Moorman; brothers, Ray Curry of Beechmont, Alvin Wayne Curry of Island, and Darrel Gene Curry of Graham; special nephews, Jason Edmund Johnson and Kevin Dewayne Johnson; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Central City, with Pastor Scott Milby officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
