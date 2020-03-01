Kimberly Kay Nunez, 44, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home. Born in Zachary, Louisiana, she was a sales clerk with Dollar General Stores. She was a collector of unicorns and was fond of caring for her two special furry friends, Boo and Bubba. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie E. Miller Sr.
Surviving are her husband, Jeremy Nunez; sons Devin Nunez (and Maleah Shepherd) and Lance Nunez, both of Owensboro; her mother, Gracie Herring Webster; a granddaughter, Braelyn Nunez; a sister, Cassandra Nichols; and a brother, Lonnie E. Miller Jr. (and Sonja Miller).
Services are private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the GoFundMe established in Kimberly’s name, “Kimberly Nunez Memorial Fund.”
