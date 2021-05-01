BEAVER DAM — Kimberly Kaye Rearden, 46, of Beaver Dam, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1974, in Hartford to the Carylon Cardwell Jones and the late Mike Jones. Kimberly was a member of Centertown Holiness Church, and she worked as a teller at Commonwealth Community Bank. She enjoyed singing in the gospel group, His Favor, and she was an ordained minister.
Aside from her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Oscar and Mildred Jones; maternal grandfather Baxter Cardwell; and her mother-in-law, Linda Daugherty.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her husband of 23 years, Jr. Rearden of Beaver Dam; her son, Michael Rearden of Beaver Dam; her mother, Carylon Cardwell Jones of Beaver Dam; maternal grandmother Jean (Dagwood) Reddish of Hartford; father-in-law Donald Ray Rearden of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law Christopher (Jerrianna) Rearden of Cromwell; sisters-in-law Angie Rearden of Cromwell, Monica Durbin of Beaver Dam and Becky (Kevin) Leach of Ashland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Kenny Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Slaty Creek Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Kimberly’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines and masks will be required.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Kimberly Kaye Rearden by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented