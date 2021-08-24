Kimberly “Kyn” Michelle Cooper, 29, passed from this earth from a motor vehicle accident on August 17, 2021 in Hancock County. She was born in Owensboro on September 24, 1991, to Leslie and Teresa Cooper. Kimberly worked at Rocky’s and on her down time, enjoyed playing pool. She also loved spending time with her son.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her brother, John Matthew Cooper in 2015; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kimberly leaves behind a son, Jakoby Lane Cooper who she loved more than anything; her parents; sister, Nicole (Robert) Cooper and nephew, Jaxon; aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, Kelsey (Josh) Truxal, Katy (Aaron) Miller, Denise McCarty and Danny (Sarah) Crabtree.
A celebration of life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Parrish Hall on Tuesday from 12 to 2 p.m. A burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in her name to your favorite charity.
