HARNED — Kimberly Rose Dyer, 51, of Harned, died January 8, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a curriculum specialist at Ben Johnson Elementary School and a member of Irvington Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Dyer; sons, Michael Dyer and Trevor Dyer; mother, Gloria Allen; and sister, LuAnn Cherry.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hensley Cemetery in Garfield. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday.
