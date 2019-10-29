PADUCAH -- Kimberly Teres Davis Cole, 53, of Paducah, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Cole was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended both NA and AA.
She was preceded in death by parents Henry Clay and M. Maxine Stephenson Davis; and one brother, Nelson Davis.
She is survived by two sons, Fabian Lindsay (Camila) and Devon Lindsay of Colorado; one daughter, Catharine Dothager (Chad), of Vandalia, Illinois; one sister, Brenda Perethian (Charly), of Dahlonega, Georgia; and three grandchildren, Noah Lindsay, Izaiah Lindsay and Izabella Dothager.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.
