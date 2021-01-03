DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Kimberly Wallace passed away Dec. 22, 2020, in the Dominican Republic. She was born Aug. 1, 1965, in Henderson.
Kimberly went to Henderson County High School, where she graduated in 1983. She moved to Tampa, Florida, where she received a degree in criminal justice. Kimberly Wallace was a mother of four boys and eight grandchildren. Kimberly was a mother, daughter, sister and aunt who loved to travel and visit with her family. She loved to dance, sing and have a great time. She made friends all over the world. Kimberly was acquainted with a large number of people in Henderson, Owensboro, Florida, Georgia, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Kimberly was recently predeceased by her father, Kenneth Wallace; and her son, Steven Wallace.
Kimberly is survived by her mother, Dena Vanover; stepfather Barry Vanover; her sons, Michael Vanover, Frederick Williams and Gabriel Diego Loza-Wallace; sister Kristi Wallace; and eight grandchildren.
Due to the current crisis and limitations, there will be a small private service.
