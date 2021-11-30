IRVINGTON — Kina Lucas, 56, of Irvington, died November 26, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include husband, Raymond Lucas; son, Kenneth ‘Barney’ Lucas; daughter, Jessica Lucas; sister, Vickie Jenkins.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery in Custer. Visitation:From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Kina Lucas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Commented