Kingston Riggs Lane, 3, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 28, 2020, in Daviess County. Kingston woke up every morning with a smile on his face and never cried. He has always been a good baby. Kingston loved watching tropical fish, listening to music, and spending time with his best buddy, Papaw Charlie Horn. He loved his sisters very much.
Kingston was preceded in death by his twin brother, Kash Lane, in 2020.
Surviving are his parents, Brittany Lane of Owensboro and Curtis Lane of Owensboro; two sisters, Kaylee Gilliam and Kinsley Lane, both of Owensboro; grandparents, Lori Horn of Owensboro, Mike Gilliam of Owensboro, and Joe and Tammy Lane of Utica; great-grandparents, Charlie and Patty Horn of Owensboro and Joyce Pinkston of Utica; and several aunts and uncles.
The funeral service for Kingston will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Panther in Daviess County. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 S. First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented