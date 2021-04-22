HAWESVILLE — Kinsey Marie Fleming, 19, of Hawesville, passed away from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Hawesville. She was born May 9, 2001, in Owensboro to William “Bill” and Renae Benyo Fleming. She was a 2019 graduate of Hancock County High School and was attending Owensboro Community Technical College. Her goal and passion was to become a school teacher. Kinsey was a proud member of the high school marching band and jazz band. Her talents were many, which included music, art, writing and singing. She enjoyed reading, photography, dancing and spending time with her friends.
Kinsey leaves behind her loving family who will always love her: parents Bill and Renae Fleming; sister Anissa (Brantley) Hoover; brother Braxton Fleming; beloved nieces Zetta Messer and Gemma Hoover; grandparents Ronald Fleming, Karen McCaslin Fleming, Steve Benyo Sr. and Lila Benyo; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Family, friends and all are invited to a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Union Baptist Church, 5770 State Route 1389, Hawesville.
