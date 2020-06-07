HARTFORD — Kinsleigh Grace Laverne Leach died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
In addition to her parents, Brennon and Brittney Leach, she is survived by her sister, Everleigh Leach; paternal grandparents, Tara and Joe Armstrong, Jimmy and Lisa Leach; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Amy Towe, Lisa Johnson and Larry Johnson.
Funeral services will be held privately among family. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Kinsleigh Grace Laverne Leach by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented