Kirkwood Harrison, 73, of Owensboro, passed away on June 17, 2023 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on December 5, 1949 in Muhlenberg County to Whitfield and Nervy Mae Harrison. He was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and was a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Jo Hester Harrison; grandson, Marcus Xavier Swanagan; siblings, Gladys Harrison, Wendell Harrison, Bummy Harrison, Wayne Harrison, and Betty Embry.
Survivors include his children, Heidi Harrison, Cabbana (Juan) Mendez, Kirkpatrick Harrison, Jeffrey Harrison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Eva Jewell, Gail Harrison, and James Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
