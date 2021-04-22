LEXINGTON — Kirt Hall, 59, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Lexington. Kirt was the son of the late William Wright Hall and Mary Azar Hall of Owensboro. Kirt loved sports and had a passion for music. He spent many days watching sports on television and reminiscing about his talent as a tennis player and avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Hall Waller.
He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Hall and Kirtley Clark; brother Stephen Hall; and one grandson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Clark Legacy Center — Brannon Crossing followed by a service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented