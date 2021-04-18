Kirtley M. Yeiser Jr. “Bud,” 92, of Utica, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hermitage Care & Rehab. He was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Utica to the late Kirtley Sr. and Anna Logan Brown Yeiser. Bud retired from Alcoa and had 50 years of brick laying experience. He also worked on the Alaska Pipeline and was a member of the Operators Engineering Local.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jean “Moggie” Yeiser; a baby son, Steven Yeiser, in 1951; two sisters, Frances Arflack and Jane Sheetz; and two brothers, Dan Yeiser and Dean Yeiser.
He is survived his sons, Bill Yeiser of Livia, Dr. Jimmie Yeiser (Linda) of Texas, and Charles Yeiser of Philpot; his daughter, Karen Yeiser (companion Leroy Wettstain) of Owensboro; grandchildren Cody Yeiser, Kevin Yeiser, Kristen Lively, Lauren Grayson and Aimee Perez; great-grandchildren Sophia, Kensli, Bryar, Oakley, Wells and Loreli; a sister, Ada Ecton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial is in Utica Cemetery, Utica. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donors favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
