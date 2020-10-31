Kirtley Ray Shouse, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Kirt was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Oda Shouse Sr. and Clara Tucker Shouse.
The highlight of his life was when he trusted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a child of God, leaving a great spiritual legacy with many family members following him in the faith. He was the owner of Vincennes Office Equipment, servicing business equipment in the area. Kirt was a great husband who was gentle and kind but also a jokester. He loved watching the news and weather, keeping the whole family abreast of coming storms. Kirt also was known for having an affection for Moon Pies, sweets and Dr Pepper. He was the happiest being around his family, especially his grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shouse also was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Shouse; sister Betty Burden; and nephew Robert Eugene Shouse.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 24 years, Debbie Roller Shouse; eight children, Lisa Bochner, Kelli Maynard and Kirtley L. Shouse (Sandra), all of Vincennes, Indiana, Michael Shouse (April) of Lawrenceville, Illinois, Daniel Shouse (Stephanie) of Fort Myers, Florida, Angel Epison (Brandon) of Owensboro, Makayla Shouse of Williamsburg and Shelby Shouse, also of Owensboro; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brothers Oda Shouse Jr. (Kathy) of Owensboro, Noah Shouse (Joan) of Kokomo, Indiana, and Jimmy Shouse (Barb), also of Owensboro; sister Jean Shangle (Jim) of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kirtley Shouse may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented