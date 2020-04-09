CALHOUN — Ko Wilson, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Ko Endo was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Yamagata, Japan, to the late Teiji and Masayo Endo and was married to Jerry Mack Wilson on Oct. 13, 1960. Ko retired as an analyst from CNA Insurance Co. and was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. She was an Elvis and John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching golf. In addition to her parents, Ko was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Wilson, who died on March 17, 2005.
Survivors include several cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held Friday, April 10, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Private burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Ko’s services will
be streamed live at
11 a.m. Friday on www.facebook.com/Muster-
Funeral-Homes-10281645
1369912.
Share your memories and photos of Ko at muster
Commented