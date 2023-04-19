Komer E. Creager Jr., 82, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord Sunday, April 16, 2023. He retired from Alcoa after 37 and a half years. He was born May 18, 1940, in Muhlenberg County. Komer was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He had a special talent for carving walking canes and had a quick wit about him. He was always poking fun, telling jokes, and making others laugh. Everyone Komer encountered loved him. He had a heart made of gold and never met a stranger. Komer always looked to help those in need. He leaves behind a legacy of love.
He was preceded in death by his father, Komer Creager Sr.; mother, Etta Mae Clark; sister, Patricia Chamberlain; and granddaughter, Christin Raymer.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Creager; children, Debbie Creager (Mark Roberts), Keith Creager (Debbie Daugherty), and Stephanie Creager Mayfield; special nephew who was like a son, Jack Tanner; grandchildren, Chrystal (David) Hicks, Chris Shackelford, Noah (Tonya) Creager, Aaron (Elizabeth) Creager, Nate (Julia) Mayfield, Josh Creager, Colton (Trinity) Mayfield, Jaydon Mayfield, Dustin Payne, and Jordan Moore; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be privately held at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Green Brier Cemetery.
