Kory Braxton Cravens, 15, of Owensboro, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born May 3, 2004, in Henderson County to Kory and Alethea Ling Cravens. Kory enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Grand Theft Auto on Playstation, and Ford race cars.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James William Cravens and an uncle, James Michael Howe.
He is survived by his parents; brother Bentley Cravens; two sisters, Brooklyn Cravens and Madison Kelley; paternal grandmother, Rosetta Cravens; maternal grandmother, Mary “Patty” Ling; maternal grandfather, Bobby Ling; two aunts; five uncles; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kory Cravens Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecil
Commented