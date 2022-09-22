HARTFORD — Kregg Oliver, 47, of Hartford, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Evansville, Indiana. Kregg was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Walter Dean Oliver and Donna Marie Stone Oliver. He graduated from Ohio County High School, served 19 years in the U.S. Army, and was employed as a conductor with CSX Railroad in Evansville, Indiana.
White in the Army, Kregg was deployed five times to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and Haiti (1st ID. 24th Infantry, 3rd Infantry, 1/149th Infantry. While serving, Kregg earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Military Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Military Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Kosovo Campaign Medal with the Bronze Service Star. He retired with the Kentucky Army National Guard. He served honorably for over 18 years.
Kregg is survived by his parents, Walter Dean Oliver (Betty Wehmeyer) and Donna Marie Stone Oliver; three sisters, Christine Black, Diana Oliver, and Kimberley (Nick) O’Brien; godchild, Dawson Brey Oliver; four nieces, Krystin Pettit, Kailyn Hughes, Emily Davault, and Elizabeth Black; six nephews, Jeff Oliver, Justin Oliver, Kyle Hughes, David St. Clair, J.C. Allen, and Peyton Jones; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Miley and Paxton Oliver, Kyndal Sandefur, A.J. Pettit, and Brady, Tucker, and Jacen Hughes.
The funeral service for Kregg will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Full military rites will be presented at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
