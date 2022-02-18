HARDINSBURG — Kristi Ann Reeves, 31, of Kingswood, died February 14, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was the Business Operations Manager for Glennis Solutions.
Survivors: father, David Reeves; sisters, Kimberly Reeves and Tiffany Hudson; grandparents, Betty Dennis, Brenda and Dale Edge, and Steve and Barbara Reeves.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery in Kingswood. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
