Kristi Louise “Lulu” West, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was born in Evansville, Indiana Aug. 19, 1969, to Paul Morelan West and Sharon Wilkey Pershon. Kristi worked as a CNA for over 25 years. She enjoyed going to the beach, music, animals, and watching cooking shows on the Food Network. Kristi was loving and adventurous and enjoyed hearing stories about her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandmother, Norma Wilkey; and stepmother, Phyllis West.
Kristi is survived by her mother; companion, James Noffsinger; brother, Paul (Lynn) West; sister, Tina (Roger) Dowell; brother, William Bud (Bonnie) West; grandmother, Louise Jackson; nieces and nephews, Kala Belcher, Kara West, Christian West, Keshia, Tanaya, Jacob, Korey, Sarah, and Sierra; great-nephew, Brayden; and special friend, Jennifer Tuttle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
