GREENVILLE — Kristina Yvonne Pyszka, 30, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 4:38 a.m. at her home. Mrs. Pyszka was born Dec. 4, 1989, in Hopkins County. She was a housekeeper at Maple Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Yvonne Bennett; and great-grandmother Avanell McDonald.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Pyszka; son Karson Gregory; stepdaughter Elise Pyszka; stepson Alex Debny; parents Timothy (Pam) Strader, and Tina Phillips and Zedic Gillette; grandmother Janice Strader; and sisters Carol (Toby) Key and Ashley (Kevin) Hurt.
Joint funeral services for Mrs. Pyszka and her daughter, Paisleygale, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Brother Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. For those who would like to attend the funeral service but cannot due to capacity limitations, the family requests that you wait in your cars in the funeral home parking lot and follow the funeral procession to the cemetery. You can then park at the ballpark parking lot across the road from the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Karson Gregory and Pyszka Family Memorial Fund, c/o Old National Bank, P.O. Box 198, Greenville, KY 42345. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented