Kristine May LaGrone Rhineburger, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from injuries suffered in an accident on Kentucky 56. Born in Tampa, Florida, on April 9, 1982, she was a homemaker and enjoyed music, dancing, taking walks and, most of all, spending time with her children.
Surviving are her husband, Kevin Rhineburger; children Jason, Mary and Noah Rhineburger; her mother, Eleanor (Edward) Remedies of Owensboro; her father, Dennis W. LaGrone of Owensboro; her grandmother, Helen Eleanor Denton of Massachusetts; brothers Dennis J. (Bobbi) LaGrone of Hartford, Jay LaGrone of Texas and Joshua LaGrone of Owensboro; sisters Melissa (Blake) Jump of Nashville and Tiffany Frailey of Owensboro; and 25 nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented