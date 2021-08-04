Kristofero Dee Scott Cook, 21, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 23, 1999, in Owensboro to Anita Cook Simpson. Kris enjoyed car shows and was always a good friend who, when needed, was there.
He was preceded in death by two grandparents, Walter Cook and Ricky Simpson.
He was survived by his mother, Anita Simpson; sister Melissa Simpson; two nieces, Nova Mattingly and Alaina Nash; aunts and uncles, Tonia and Bobby Cline, Rebecca and Chris Clater and Krystal and Joel Sabastian; and four best friends, Dakota Roberts, Grant Carpenter, Zach Faith and Logan Hickey.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
