CENTRAL CITY — Kristoffer Lynn Smith, 46, of Central City, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 7:53 a.m. in Taylorsville. He was a construction worker for Thamen Rubber Company, and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Survivors: mother, Maria Smith; father, Jeff (Martha) Smith; daughter, Savannah Smith; brothers, Nathan Smith, Derek (Melanie) Blake, and Jerry (Lynda) Blake; and grandmother, Ruby Griffin.
Service: Noon Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
