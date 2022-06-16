BREMEN — Kristy Renee Simms Baize, 45, of Bremen, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:11 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Grant “Toby” Baize; children, Benjamin (Mikka) Baize, Charles (Madison) Baize, and Susie Baize; and brother, Troy Simms.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kristy Baize Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may donate online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may also be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
