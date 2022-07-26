BEAVER DAM — Kurt Crume, 83, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Mr. Crume was a retired contractor and member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and Hartford Masonic Lodge 420 F&AM. Mr. Crume proudly served in the United States Navy.
Survivors: son, Jeff Crume; daughters, Lisa Ashe and Laura Driver; and sisters, Elaine Haley and Eleanor Southard.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols, with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: American Diabetes Association, 471 East Broad Street, Suite 1630, Columbus, OH 43215.
William L. Danks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left by visiting the memorial tribute for Mr. Kurt Crume at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
