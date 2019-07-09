GREENVILLE -- Kye Allan Croger, 61, of Greenville, died Saturday, July 6 at 7 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Croger was born Sept. 23, 1957, in Muhlenberg County. He was a town operator/service technician for Western Kentucky Gas and Atmos Energy and a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Croger.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Lynn Bilbro Croger; sons Kacy Alan Croger of Greenville and Karson Dean Croger of Drakesboro; grandchildren Kamron Isaac Turner of Owensboro, Kylie Dawn Turner of Owensboro, Alexia Renee Tucker of Whitesville, and Jordan James Croger of Greenville; mother Patricia Croger of Greenville; brother Keith (Shirley) Croger of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
