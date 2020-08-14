Kyle Wenner, 60, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Charles Albert and Kathleen O’Haver Wenner.
Kyle worked in the coal mines since he was 17 years old. He became a mechanic at Green Coal Company for 15 years. He then worked at Wright Implement as a heavy mechanic operator for 20 years.
Kyle loved working with his Wright Implement family and he loved working outside, regardless of the weather. He enjoyed fishing, grilling for his friends and neighbors, playing a mean game of cornhole and washers, and feeding his ducks. Kyle loved from his heart. He was a very simple man and would help anyone in need. He loved shaking hands and sharing his heart to those he loved. Kyle loved his daughter, Jessica, very deeply, with his arms always open for her telling her how much he loved her. Mostly, he was so proud of her. He enjoyed speaking about the Lord Jesus Christ. Now he is in the arms of our Savior. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.
Kyle was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4168 and Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
Kyle is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pam Barber.
Surviving are his daughter, Jessica Wenner, and her son, Steven Michael Blan; his ex-wife and friend, Martha Timmons; girlfriend, Debbie Ross; lifelong friend, Jenni Payne; and all of his best friends who loved him so much.
An Eagle’s Ceremony will take place at noon Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery in Spencer County, following the service.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Wenner in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Kyle Wenner.
