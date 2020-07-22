L.B. Cox, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on February 2, 1939, to the late John A. and Irene Johnson Cox. L.B. was retired from Wilkerson’s Plastering where he worked as a master plasterer for 50 years. He was a member of the Calvary Temple Assembly of God. L.B. enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, NASCAR, telling interesting stories, history, and Hank Williams Sr. Everyone loved his stories, and he never met a stranger.
Along with his parents, L.B. is preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Cox; his granddaughter, Leslie Ann York; and his son-in-law, Joseph Tate, Jr.
L.B. is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Vanover Cox; his children, Leslie (Anita) Cox, Kathy (Pat) Galloway, Gary (Toni) Cox, John (Cecelia) Cox, Brenda Tate, and Mark (Angela) Cox; 17 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Winnie Pearl Henderson; and his brother, John T. (Thelma Sue) Cox.
Services will be noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Larry Sosh officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and again from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Cox in person at the visitation or service are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Memorial contributions can be made to the c/o Mary Ann Cox.
Memorial contributions can be made to the c/o Mary Ann Cox.
