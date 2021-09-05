HARTFORD — L.C. “Shaker” Hardin, 69, of Hartford, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. He was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Hartford to the late Earl Ray and Corine McDaniel Hardin. Shaker was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel and the owner and operator of Shaker Mobile Home Transport.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Connie Ray Hardin, Thomas Lee Hardin and Durwood Glenn Hardin.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 53 years, Deborah “Debbie” Hardin of Hartford; his son, Timothy Len Hardin of Hartford; five grandchildren, Tabitha, Tori, Tessa, Reese and Darbie; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brad Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Utica. Friends may visit with Shaker’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Lennie Carroll Hardin by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented