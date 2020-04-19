L. Stuart Augenstein, 69, of Owensboro, passed away April 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on April 27, 1950, to the late Louis Cline and Betty Sue McEuen Augenstein. Stuart was a 1968 graduate of Owensboro High School. He attended Indiana University where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Stuart served in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 100th Training Division.
Following his marriage, he moved to Texas where he was the regional agency manager for Jefferson Pilot Insurance. He returned to Owensboro in 1987, having purchased the family business, McEuen Furniture. In 1997, Stuart changed careers, becoming a stockbroker at the former Hilliard Lyons. He later was with Old National Bank as an investment consultant before becoming a partner in Roark, Oldham, Haire and Augenstein Wealth Management Group.
Stuart’s community involvement included service as chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce and the Owensboro Community College Foundation. He was a member of the Daviess County Library Foundation when the new facility was built. Stuart served on the board of directors of the Owensboro Medical Health System for 17 years, having been chairman of the board of directors of the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. He also served on numerous board of directors throughout the community. He was an elder member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Cline Augenstein and Betty Sue McEuen Augenstein Peters; and his stepfather, Gerald Walter Peters.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife, Nancy Gibson Augenstein; his children, Dr. Adam Christian Augenstein (Jessica) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Alexander McEuen Augenstein of Owensboro and Dr. Abigail Claire Augenstein of Louisville; a grandson, Edward Adam Augenstein; and his sister, Susan Kay McEuen Rust (Todd) and his brother, Byron Jay Peters (Ruby Bea), both of Durham, North Carolina.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the family funeral service for Mr. Augenstein will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A public visitation and memorial service are planned for when circumstances permit.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions Daviess County Animal Shelter or Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Stuart Augenstein may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented