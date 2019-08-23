BEAVER DAM -- Laban Wesley Brown, 42, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Butler County. He was born in Louisville to the late Garland Brown and Judy Hagan House. Laban was a mason by trade and enjoyed riding motorcycles, jet skis and deep-sea fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Brown; and a uncle, Ronnie Hagan.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Layne Brown; a daughter, Makenna (Aaron) Unsel; a son, Kobe Brown; his mother, Judy Hagan House; a brother, Aaron Brown; a sister, Tiffany Crowson; two grandchildren, Asher William Unsel and Jaxson Wesley Unsel; and special aunts and uncles Janet (Butch) Sweat, Donna (Brad) Newton, Joyce (Larry) Melcher and Mitchell (Patty) Hagan.
A celebration of life is 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake View Venue in Beaver Dam. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented